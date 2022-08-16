Credit Suisse Group Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $44.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

NYSE SIX opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $744,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 653,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,290,912. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 660,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

