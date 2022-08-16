Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO David C. Rockecharlie Acquires 12,734 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 12,734 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $201,833.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,833.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRGY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

