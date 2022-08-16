Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO David C. Rockecharlie Acquires 12,734 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 12,734 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $201,833.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,833.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CRGY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
