Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health Trading Up 0.9 %

HLTH stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $678.54 million and a P/E ratio of -15.27. Cue Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

