Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health Price Performance

Cue Health stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $678.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 79,992 shares of company stock worth $277,306 in the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cue Health by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,150 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Health by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82,657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 596.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

