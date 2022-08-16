David C. Rockecharlie Purchases 18,516 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 18,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $291,441.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $491,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CRGY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.