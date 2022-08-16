David C. Rockecharlie Purchases 18,516 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 18,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $291,441.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $491,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRGY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

