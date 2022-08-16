Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $227,550.00 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ETN opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

