Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 85,790 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Price Performance

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

