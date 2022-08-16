Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Empire State Realty Trust

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.