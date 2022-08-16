Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 135,875 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.