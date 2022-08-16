Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

PLUG stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

