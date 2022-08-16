EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $56.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.70.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $55.43 on Monday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

