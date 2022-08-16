Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.51 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.