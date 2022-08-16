Evercore ISI Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $170.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Shares of ILMN opened at $226.59 on Monday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,775.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

