Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 96,872 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 282,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

