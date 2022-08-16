F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after buying an additional 114,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,755,000 after purchasing an additional 180,352 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FNB opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

