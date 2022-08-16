Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

