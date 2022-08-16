Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading

