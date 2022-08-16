Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after buying an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $5,458,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

