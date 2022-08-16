Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,277 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 176.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 176.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 625,670 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 399,334 shares during the period. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Stock Performance

FOSL stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $293.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.