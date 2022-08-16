Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

