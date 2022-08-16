FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Price Target Raised to $16.00

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FREY opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

