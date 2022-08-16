Gary W. Bagley Sells 10,000 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HEES opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 861,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,950 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,105 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

