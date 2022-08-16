Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

