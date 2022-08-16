GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $34,491.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,619 shares of company stock worth $212,337 in the last three months. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

