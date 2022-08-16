Guggenheim Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $40.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $27.01 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.25.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $373,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

