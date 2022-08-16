Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $5,641,000.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

