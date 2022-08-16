H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Nathan D. Weaver Sells 5,326 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

