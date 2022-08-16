Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $43.67 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after acquiring an additional 412,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

