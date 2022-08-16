HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $735.82 million, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.43. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

