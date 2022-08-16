Hosking Partners LLP Has $205.64 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $205,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,910,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $191,780,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 939,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,061,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.19. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

