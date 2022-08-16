Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

