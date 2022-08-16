Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Director Acquires $428,000.00 in Stock

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

