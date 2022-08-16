Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Director Curtis E. Espeland Purchases 15,000 Shares

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.