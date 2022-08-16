Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP Purchases $299,000.00 in Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

