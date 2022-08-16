HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

