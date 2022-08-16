i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $34.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IIIV opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.