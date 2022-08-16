iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAD. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

