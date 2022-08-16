Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

ICHR opened at $36.28 on Monday. Ichor has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $62,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

