II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Cowen

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIVI. Raymond James dropped their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 212.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

