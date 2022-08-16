Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $327.00 Price Target at Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $327.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Barclays cut their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.31.
Illumina Stock Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $226.59 on Monday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,775.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 163.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 48.3% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
