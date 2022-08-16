Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ILMN. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $226.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,775.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.65.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

