Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Atlantic Securities to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.31.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $226.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,775.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.