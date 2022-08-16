Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after buying an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 827.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Insider Activity

Impinj Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $37,153.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,474 shares of company stock worth $5,959,613. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

