Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
Inhibrx stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $963.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.
Insider Transactions at Inhibrx
Institutional Trading of Inhibrx
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
