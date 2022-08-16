Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $963.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.