Insider Buying: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Insider Acquires 12,669 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 58,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

