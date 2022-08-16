Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Insider Sells 7,638 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

