Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 33,504 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:AN opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
