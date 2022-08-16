Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 33,504 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AN opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

