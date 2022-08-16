Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Several analysts have commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $12,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $954,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in KBR by 23.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,480,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after acquiring an additional 277,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in KBR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,044,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

