Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells 16,811 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 16,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $326,805.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.4 %

LQDT opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

About Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

