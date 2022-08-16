Insider Selling: Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CFO Sells 2,729 Shares of Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.3 %

RGA stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

